Resolve to Vote in both our 2023 elections! The first is the Spring Primary on February 21, 2023. April 4, 2023 is the Spring Election. Visit MyVote.Wi.Gov today to check your voter registration status, check your polling place, and sign up for absentee ballots.
The February 21 ballot will have a primary for Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. This is an important election! Our state Supreme Court may have the final say on critical issues like education funding, access to health care, worker protections, neighborhood safety, and the quality of our air and water. Thus, we must elect advocates who will protect the rights and freedoms of all Wisconsinites. The candidates, listed in order of appearance on the ballot are: Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell, and Jennifer R. Dorow. Watch a forum with all candidates at https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/wispolitics-supreme-court-forum. After January 30, check for candidate statements at https://www.vote411.org/wisconsin.
Voting in person? On February 21, there will only be two polling places in Beloit: Central Christian Church at 2460 Milwaukee Road , if you live east of the Rock River, and Beloit Historical Society at 845 Hackett St. for west siders. If you are not sure, check MyVote.Wi.Gov. The April Spring Election will have more polling places; again, check under MyVote.WI.Gov closer to that election.
Want to vote absentee? In Wisconsin, you don’t need a reason to vote absentee, but sign up now to ensure enough time. Request yours online: Myvote.Wi.Gov/en-us/VoteAbsentee