As teachers in the Beloit School District, many community members are asking us where we stand on the two school referendum questions on this spring’s ballot. They ask us because they know we are the people who are with the students all day, inside the school buildings. Teachers have the training and the experience to know what classrooms and students need to succeed, and we know what will be difficult or impossible to provide for students if the funding is not there.
Voting YES on both questions is essential for the programming and mental health supports our students need for their social, emotional, and behavioral health. We worry what will happen if our schools do not get the funding they need for classroom technology, curriculum and instructional materials, and special education support.
Even with high inflation, there has been no increase in per-pupil funding by the state for the last two years. The needs of our students have increased, especially when it comes to special education and mental health. As the state and federal government skirt their responsibility to cover these costs that they themselves mandate, our school district pays and looks elsewhere to save money. These difficult choices will be impossible if the referenda do not pass.