We have an important decision in the upcoming April 4 school board election. Our community boasts one of the finest high schools in our area, our state and our country. Hononegah provides a top quality education to its students at a fair cost to its taxpayers. Hononegah’s successes are well documented:
• #1 ranked high school in the Rockford metro area
• In the top 10% of high schools in the U.S.
• In the top 10% of high schools in Illinois
To continue this tradition of excellence, we must re-elect the following school board members who have shown a commitment to our students and our taxpayers:
David Kurlinkus, school board member for 28 years, president for 26 years is a former high school teacher who has resided in Roscoe since 1993. All four of his sons are Hononegah graduates.
Evan Schoepski, is a recent appointee to the board to fill a vacancy. Evan resides in Rockton and has two young children. It’s Evan’s goal to make sure that the quality education Hononegah offers now will be there when his children attend.
Mary (Vogt) Lewis grew up on Roscoe and lives in Rockton. Mary, her husband, her son and daughter all graduated from Hononegah. Mary’s family has deep roots in our area going back to the 1800s.
These three incumbents bring a strong commitment to maintaining the excellent education provided by Hononegah.
Please vote for the top three names on the ballot—Kurlinkus, Schoepski, and Lewis on April 4. Vote 1,2,3!