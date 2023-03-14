We will soon mark 55 years since a leading voice of the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King Jr., was silenced. While we have come a long way since blatant segregation and discrimination were outlawed on paper, the racism displayed at the recent Beloit vs. Muskego basketball game made it clear that racism is still alive and loud locally.
The Diversity Action Team of Rock County (DAT) has worked for the past 25 years to raise awareness and promote positive change and inclusivity. The DAT board and its members condemn the racist behaviors at the Beloit Memorial game. And so should we all.
Change begins with education, in the home, at school, and in our community. Sadly, there’s a movement by school boards and state legislatures across the country to alter the history books in our schools, omitting the teaching of Native and Black History, the Holocaust and more. Native, Black, Jewish, all non-majority history is our American history.
It is only by teaching and sharing ALL of our history that such actions as were exhibited to our Beloit students, both this year and last, will be known for what they are, ignorant actions.
Please join us virtually the 4th Monday of every month for a Courageous Conversation on race, or on May 11 for the 25th anniversary celebration of DAT at the Eclipse Center, if you would like to join us in moving our community forward as we embrace our multicultural global world. www.datrockco.org