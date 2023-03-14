We will soon mark 55 years since a leading voice of the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King Jr., was silenced. While we have come a long way since blatant segregation and discrimination were outlawed on paper, the racism displayed at the recent Beloit vs. Muskego basketball game made it clear that racism is still alive and loud locally.

The Diversity Action Team of Rock County (DAT) has worked for the past 25 years to raise awareness and promote positive change and inclusivity. The DAT board and its members condemn the racist behaviors at the Beloit Memorial game. And so should we all.

Recommended for you