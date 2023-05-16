In Wisconsin, we have a Democrat governor and a Republican legislature. The result has been neither willing to accept the proposals of the other. Politics has become a silly game in which one side must lose for the other side to win. We the people are the losers in this silliness.

The next time we vote we must mark our ballot not based on the “R” or “D” behind the candidates name but rather does that individual candidate pledge to support the issues Wisconsinites care about.

