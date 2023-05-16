In Wisconsin, we have a Democrat governor and a Republican legislature. The result has been neither willing to accept the proposals of the other. Politics has become a silly game in which one side must lose for the other side to win. We the people are the losers in this silliness.
The next time we vote we must mark our ballot not based on the “R” or “D” behind the candidates name but rather does that individual candidate pledge to support the issues Wisconsinites care about.
A vast majority in Wisconsin want the 1849 Abortion Ban overturned. One national party opposes that action; meaning Wisconsin must retain the ban. Nearly all Wisconsinites want drinking water free of the cancer causing “Forever Chemicals.” The party controlling the legislature refused to accept the recommended safety levels for our drinking water; bowing to industry political pressure.
Eighty percent of those living in Wisconsin want commonsense gun reforms to protect against gun violence and death. Unfortunately the national party subservience to gun manufacturers does not allow the state level party to promote gun safety measures in Wisconsin.
The parties making up Wisconsin’s government have not worked together for our common good for the past 15 years. Party leadership does not tolerate member dissent in its ranks.
Going forward let's only give our vote to candidates voicing our concerns. Enough of corporate and big money donors calling the shots in Madison and Washington D C.