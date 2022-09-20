Michels plan would harm public schools It’s a very sad situation when neighbors and others I know are actually afraid to put signs in their yards for Democratic candidates they support for fear their houses or cars might be vandalized by MAGA Republicans. What has happened to our country that the choice we are facing today is to either vote Democratic or to vote for violence, those who do not believe in our election process and those who want to take our country backwards? It seems what used to be a contest between Democrats and Republicans has strayed far from the ideal imagined when our democracy was formed. We always need to hear ideas that differ from our own so that we can make educated, informed choices on election days. Our trust should be placed in those candidates who espouse ideas that will improve our lives and provide for future generations. There is only one party offering positive solutions to issues that face us today. I urge you to vote for Democratic candidates in the next election in the hope that eventually, voting for Democratic ideals will be a choice and not only a means to insuring the political survival of our country. KARIN FREDERICK Lake Geneva
