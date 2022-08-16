Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary, was recently a featured speaker at the CPAC meeting in Texas. Tucker Carlson has featured him extensively. Donald Trump is a fan. Orban has good relations with Vladimir Putin.
It is worth examining the words and policies of Mr. Orban to see why he has become a darling of American conservatives.
After taking power in 2010, Orban and his Fidesz party pushed through constitutional and legal changes that consolidated its control over the country’s independent institutions, including the judiciary. It has passed laws that hamper the work of opposition groups, journalists, universities and others that are critical of him and the party.
Fidesz has provided favorable treatment to supportive businesses, and state-owned enterprises are a major source of advertising in multiple media outlets.
Perhaps his most revealing statement were recent comments about race. He stated “Migration has split…the West in two…. We do not want to become peoples of mixed race.” This led his longtime ally, Zsussanna Hegedus to resign her position in his government. She stated “I don’t know how you didn’t notice that your speech you delivered is a purely Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels.”
Suppression of the opposition. Crony capitalism. Racial purity. This is what American conservatives now support.