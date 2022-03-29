On April 5th the City of Beloit will be electing City Council members who are, theoretically, the representatives of the community and ultimately responsible for ensuring the City Manager and her staff are addressing the key issues and concerns facing this community. To that end, I am asking the candidates, and I hope you will as well, if they will affirm that their position is that the City Manager works for the Council, not the other way around.
I am increasingly concerned that the agenda for the Council is directed by the City Manager and not the Council, and the council meeting agendas no longer have candid, transparent reports from the Chiefs of Fire and Police, nor other key city department managers. Sadly, some of our most experienced and senior personnel have chosen to leave their positions in the city because of a management style that stifles their voice and recommendations for how to be proactive rather than reactive in the face of challenges to our community. Only the City Council, as a group, can rectify this problem.
It is equally concerning that the City has delayed a process for allocating Federal Covid relief money that could have been strategically allocated in ways to combat urgent issues such as crime, homelessness, opportunities for engaging our youth with work and recreational opportunities and, for me, a key and glowing concern, public safety. There is much at stake when the community is not informed about the evidence-based challenges that can, and should be addressed, by the City Council.
We have an opportunity here to remind City Council candidates that they have a responsibility to work for, and represent, the best interests of the citizens of Beloit. I hope those candidates elected on April 5th understand their role moving forward. Thank you.