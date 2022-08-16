The Republican candidate for Secretary of State continues to peddle the lie that “voter’s faith” needs to be restored in our elections. Only 24 suspected cases of election fraud have been found out of 3.3 million votes cast; not indicative of a stolen election.

Rep. (Amy) Loudenbeck alleges that drop boxes used by election officials to safeguard voting during the Covid pandemic somehow became ballot stuffing. She asserts nursing home votes were tainted because staff assisted residents with their ballots because of pandemic closures.

