Rep. (Amy) Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, is a candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State. One has to wonder why she would seek this office as she participated in removing Secretary Of State La Follette and his office from its public location in the Capitol to the basement where the public rarely ever goes. She supported reducing his staff and budget and removing most of his governmental duties.
The answer appears in Loudenbeck’s campaign which repeatedly asserts that the public has lost confidence in our elections. Loudenbeck, helped create the non-partisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. She is calling for its elimination after election results were not to her liking.
Loudenbeck is advocating that the partisan office of Secretary of State should oversee our elections. She wants the Joint Finance Committee, (JFC) to cut staff and funding of the WEC if the JFC disagrees with the Commission’s directives.
Loudenbeck believes the JFC or the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) should be able to block federal funds and federal guidance to the WEC.
Lastly Loudenbeck wants the JCRAR to approve all WEC communications and documents to election clerks.
Candidate Loudenbeck wants an error by a witness on an absentee ballot or the ballot returned by someone not the voter; be thrown out.
The right to vote must not be managed by politicians who want to orchestrate the outcomes of elections. When you cast your vote for Secretary of State consider if you want Loudenbeck’s designs for partisan political power or democracy in Wisconsin.