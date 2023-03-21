On April 4, Wisconsin voters will elect a new Supreme Court Justice. The choice between candidates couldn’t be more clear.

Dan Kelly is an outspoken critic of women’s right to make their own healthcare decisions: He gave legal advice to extremist anti-abortion groups and is currently endorsed by three groups that condone jailing doctors who treat women for reproductive issues, even in the case of rape, incest, and a mother’s life. Women who currently need care for ectopic pregnancies and other reproductive issues are currently unable to get care: doctors are afraid of losing their license and going to jail.

