On April 4, Wisconsin voters will elect a new Supreme Court Justice. The choice between candidates couldn’t be more clear.
Dan Kelly is an outspoken critic of women’s right to make their own healthcare decisions: He gave legal advice to extremist anti-abortion groups and is currently endorsed by three groups that condone jailing doctors who treat women for reproductive issues, even in the case of rape, incest, and a mother’s life. Women who currently need care for ectopic pregnancies and other reproductive issues are currently unable to get care: doctors are afraid of losing their license and going to jail.
Kelly was endorsed by Donald Trump and advised Trump operatives in the plot to submit fake electoral votes to declare Trump the winner in 2020. He didn’t even stop after the January 6 Capitol attack and was then paid $120,000 to go on a nationwide “election integrity” tour to further spread the “Big Lie”.
In contrast, Judge Janet Protasiewicz has pledged to uphold the freedoms and right to privacy guaranteed by our Constitution. She supports a woman’s right to privacy and to make her own healthcare decisions, and her 25-year record as a tough prosecutor proves that she is not weak on crime, as Mr. Kelly’s campaign would have voters believe.
I urge voters to do their homework, examine the facts, and vote by April 4 to ensure our freedoms and privacy by voting for Judge Janet Protasiewicz.