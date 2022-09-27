Republicans continue to shift funding from public to private schools. Taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize tuition paid by private school parents. Inequity widens when private schools choose whom they want to admit, while public schools, with a dwindling budget, must teach everyone.
Grade=Radical
Extreme Republicans support a parent’s bill-of-rights; a coordinated effort to ban books and change curriculum. Curriculum must be under the authority of trained professional teachers, curriculum directors, and librarians. Cultures left out or misrepresented is a disservice. Intellectual freedom demands truth.
Grade=Wrong
Extreme Republicans want to secure schools by arming teachers and administrators but oppose common sense gun safety laws which most Americans support. Some police funding should be shifted to trained counselors.Treatment rather than incarceration is best.
Grade=Incomplete
Teachers are burned out, unappreciated, and underpaid. Extreme Republican’s answer to the teacher shortage is; hire non-certified personnel. The long-term solution is respecting teachers and increasing their pay.
Grade=Obstruct
Gov. Tony Evers, despite Republican obstruction, has moved Wisconsin schools nationally from #18 to #8. State and local Democrats will never stop fighting for our students. Vote Democrat up and down the ballot.