The most important quality in a school board member is their earnest desire to work for the best interests of every child in our community. It’s an easy conclusion to draw that the best four candidates are Megan Miller, Gregg Schneider, Kathy Larson, and J’juan Winfield. Miller is an experienced board member with a track record of advocating for children, careful decision making, and responsible leadership. Both she and Schnieder are educators and like Miller, Schneider brings a tremendous amount of experience to his candidacy. Schneider’s leadership skills are commendable and his life’s work has demonstrated his commitment to our community’s children. Larson has a corporate and entrepreneurial background, and is also an avid supporter of public education. She will bring a fresh perspective. J’juan Winfield seems to have coached every child in this community. His enthusiasm for Beloit children, whether it’s athletics or academics, is admirable. Miller, Schnieder, Larson, and Winfield are all running independent campaigns grounded in serving all students and bringing the community together to support them. Unlike the other candidates, they are not relying on dark money ads, or extraordinary financial support from people who don’t live or vote in this community who are openly against public education and favor private schools and vouchers. Miller, Schnieder, Larson, and Winfield are all separately in this race for the right reasons and I see them working together as a great team to further the important work that lies ahead for this board. Vote on April 5.