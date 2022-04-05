As a City Councilmember in Beloit, I’ve seen what happens when our community faces the very real impacts of a changing climate. Record heat, drought, and flooding have been devastating.
To help people whose homes are susceptible to flooding, FEMA created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in 1968. The program serves 22,100 communities in the U.S. and over 5 million policies are in force.
The issue is that flooding is far worse today than it was when the program was created—putting people at greater risk not only within the 100-year floodplain but outside of it as well.
That’s why FEMA is rolling out their new risk rating methodology, Risk Rating 2.0, a more accurate, transparent, and equitable way to determine a property’s flood risk. The change began on October 1 for new policyholders and April 1 for existing policyholders.
The good news is, most people in our state will actually see a decrease in their flood insurance rates, while many others will see a modest increase of $10 per month. Specifically, 44% of Wisconsin flood insurance policyholders will see a decrease when they renew their policies, with another 51% seeing just a$10 increase. In Rock County, 45 residents will actually see $100 savings per month! If the old system had continued, every policyholder would see drastic increases.
This move to modernize the National Flood Insurance Program is smart because it will ensure the program’s financial stability, save Wisconsin policyholders money, and keep people safer from catastrophic floods.