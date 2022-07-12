I am writing to support Curt Fell in his bid to become the next Rock County Sheriff. I have worked with all three candidates; while they all have some Rock County Sheriff’s Office ties, I assure you with the utmost confidence Curt is the BEST and obvious choice to lead the agency now and into the future.
Curt grew up in Beloit and raised his family in Rock County. Curt is very involved in the community, always willing to help others and lend an ear. Curt coached countless youth as they learned to play football, baseball, and basketball. Curt started the Turner Youth Football Program and served on the Beloit Baseball and Turner Football Boards for years.
Curt has been employed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years. I’ve had the pleasure of working with him in the jail, on patrol, and through SWAT for over 22 years. Curt makes sound, ethical decisions and fosters good working relationships. Curt is well-respected by so many in the public safety community. He also has the support of the rank and file at the Sheriff’s Office, speaking volumes about his character and professionalism.
Curt is a good man, a true people person with a positive attitude and calming demeanor. Curt has proven himself time and again; he gets things done right and takes care of his people. Please join me in voting for leadership, experience, community, and teamwork. My family is extremely proud to endorse Curt Fell for Rock County Sheriff!