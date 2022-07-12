Curt Fell, a 28-year veteran of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, is the best qualified candidate for Sheriff in the August primary election. Following in his father’s footsteps, former Beloit Police Chief Terry Fell, he developed a keen interest in law enforcement. He’s seen regional law enforcement at its best through his father, peers, and others in Rock County. With a great attitude, ambition, and work ethic over the years, he has taken advantage of education, training, extra duties, and promotional opportunities to move through the ranks. In his current position as Captain of Support Services, he oversees a large staff and many functions, including the budget, accounting, records, payables, and the vehicle fleet.
As a former Deputy and Rock County Sheriff, I highly recommend voting for Curt Fell. I had a part, as Sheriff, in hiring him with my staff. He has gone above and beyond in his efforts to move forward and prepare himself to be our next Sheriff. He has the leadership qualities, vast experience in most internal functions of the agency, and I believe, the respect of his peers and current Administration. The fact that retired Chief Deputy Barbara Tillman is Curt’s campaign manager speaks for itself.
Electing the best candidates in any county and local races is important, regardless of any partisan ticket. Curt Fell is a natural fit to fill the Sheriff’s seat. He’s qualified, experienced, and will use that experience and great staff to ensure the agency functions efficiently into the future.