For 25 years, I served with Curt Fell as a member of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, witnessing his professional development. During his 28-year career, Curt promoted through the ranks from correctional officer to deputy sheriff, to sergeant, to captain.
Since 2011, Curt’s service includes being a member of the Sheriff’s Office Command Staff. As Captain of Support Services, his responsibilities include an array of administrative duties, such as fiscal management for the $23 million dollar budget, grant management, negotiating vendor contracts, personnel management, building project management, information technology, fleet management, and oversight of the Emergency Management Bureau. In addition, Curt is the Range Master and SWAT Team Commander.
Curt clearly prepared himself to seek election to Sheriff. He holds a Master’s Degree in Management, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, graduated from the FBI National Academy, and completed Northwestern University’s Executive Management Program. Aside from his law enforcement career, Curt coached youth sports: baseball, basketball, and football, in the Beloit area. His dedication to serving the Rock County community is evident.
Having worked with all three Sheriff candidates, six months ago, I agreed to help lead Curt’s campaign. As a former Chief Deputy, who over my 37-year career worked for five Sheriffs, I am very informed on the duties and responsibilities of Sheriff. I firmly believe that Curt Fell is a qualified, experienced leader and is absolutely the best candidate for Rock County Sheriff. Vote Curt Fell for Sheriff on August 9th!