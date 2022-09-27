Fast food, fast cars, fast...fashion? No doubt, the world likes any variation on activity with ‘fast’ in front of it—but the faster the fashion, the worse it is for our planet. Fast fashion carries a loose definition of clothes produced quickly (sometimes going in a matter of days from design to production), cheaply, and with the intent of staying up on the latest trend.
Quick, cheap, trendy clothes? You’re probably wondering where the problem is. Dig deeper, and the planetary impacts become obvious quickly.
Mass-produced, cheap clothes pile up waste; how could they not, when the materials are designed to last only for short periods, and the fashion trends rendered obsolete within weeks or months? Estimates are that up to 92 billion tons of textile waste are produced yearly—where does that all go?
Producing the clothes is just as bad. The fashion industry is responsible for nearly 10% of global-warming CO2 emissions, and produces up to 20% of global wastewater. Does your need for yet another cheaply made T-shirt supersede our need for a livable planet?
Spread the word and to family and friends to fight back against fast fashion. Choose products designed to last, or companies with an ethical, environmentally-minded focus. ‘Slow fashion’ doesn’t have quite the same ring; let’s call it focusing on the classics.