I wish to express my strong support for Beloit’s Even Start Family Literacy Program. When I was a practicing pediatrician, I referred many Latino families to Even Start, knowing that both children and parents would have excellent opportunities to learn together in a warm, welcoming environment.
During my retirement, it has been my privilege to volunteer at Even Start with young children. I have watched caring teachers provide hands-on, interactive education that prepares these children for kindergarten, while their parents learn in adult education classrooms nearby. I have seen Latino parents join their children for special parent-child reading times, and have watched as each parent in turn comes down the hall into kids’ classrooms to read to the whole class.
Even Start is a two-generation program that offers consistent learning opportunities for both children and parents. It links families with young children to school district and community resources before children start kindergarten, at a time when they might otherwise be isolated.
Even Start is an amazing program that continues to have a positive impact on children and families in Beloit. It deserves the full and ongoing support of the School District of Beloit, the Board of Education, and the Beloit community.