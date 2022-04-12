The BDN's School Board mistake is unacceptable, and its correction and apology fall short. There are few things more important in journalism than correctly reporting election results, and holding off when you aren't sure. How unfair to the candidates who were reported to have won, but actually lost. They likely had to correct supporters who thought they had won. How unfair to the candidates who won, but were reported to have lost. They never got their moment to celebrate, their copy of the local paper showing their victory to save for posterity.
The BDN's excuse for this error rings hollow. Beloit election results have worked the same for years. Absentee ballots are counted separately at City Hall, then added to the numbers for each ward from Election Day. The results aren't complete until the box at the top of the County Clerk's page is checked, even if they show "100% of precincts reporting." The BDN should know this by now, and it owes it to readers to explain it. Too many voters already lack confidence in our election results, and this error doesn’t help.
The BDN owed more in its correction, too. The School Board was the biggest race in town. It deserved a front-page correction, with photos and interviews of all the winners. Instead, the tiny correction was printed inside the paper and did not add final vote totals or any other information, or even mention that Megan Miller actually finished first. The candidates and the community deserved better.