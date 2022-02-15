I’m seeing an increasing number of Nazi flags around our country. I was born in post WWII Austria. My parents had neighbors murdered by Nazis. In that environment one man can order the death of another on his whim. An opposition opinion can get you and your family executed. Why? One crazy man took power. We just finished 4 years with a man/party that aspire to power at any cost. You can debate today’s “complex” political climate. Is it backlashes to political correctness, immigration, abortion, gay rights. Are you following the house judiciary committee’s investigation? Email/texts and testimony indicate that many Republican members of Congress and the White House participated in the insurrection of January 6, 2021. So what’s the real issue? It’s simple. One party stands for inclusive democracy where all have an equal voice/vote, the other for a rich white male dominated system at any cost. To the GOP it doesn’t matter what system, authoritarian, dictatorship, whatever. The cost can be anything including the burning down of our democracy. This Republican party has gone completely off its rails. The majority of Americans want health care for all, a voting rights bill, sane gun control, jobs that pay a living wage, and tax policy where all pay their fair share. So what will you vote for in 2022.