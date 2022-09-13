I was at Walmart this beautiful Labor Day. I filled my cart and proceeded to checkout. Not a human checker in sight. Scanning that is used for quick service were overflowing with customers. I saw a young mother alone holding a sleeping baby. Young Mom asked a Walmart employee if human checkout lines were opening soon.” Not today” was the reply with no offer of assistance. I noted an elderly man who told me no lines with humans were open. I offered to get him help and approached another Walmart employee. Someone wearing blue can help him. I moved him to the line and asked he get assistance. I stood behind an elderly woman and I discussed working for free at Walmart. If customers are obligated to check and bag the items they purchase themselves I do believe a discount is in order. Walmart did not pay holiday pay to the non-human checkers on Labor Day. We worked for free and the Walmart Corp. enjoyed the profits as they laughed at each and everyone going out their doors on Labor Day. I know Walmart is not the only store, also Woodman’s Food Mart that “offers” self check in Beloit. I hope there are other shoppers that chose not to work for free. If this continues uncontested our grandchildren, when our age will see many changes that offer less and less to workers and only non-stop profits for corporations. Labor Day significance is not lost to me. Thank you.