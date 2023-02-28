In what is possibly the most consequential election in 2023, the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 will determine the future of abortion rights and democracy.
In recent years, multiple rulings from the Court have had a negative impact on society. These include striking down Governor Tony Evers’ efforts to fight against COVID-19, ruling the majority of absentee ballot drop boxes as illegal, neutering various powers of the state schools superintendent, allowing political appointees of former Governor Scott Walker to remain in office past the expiration of their terms, requiring some public schools to pay for busing to parochial schools, and adopting the Republican-drawn redistricting maps — thus contributing to the continuing saga of Wisconsin being one of the most gerrymandered states in the country.
As U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis once wrote, “If we desire respect for the law, we must first make the law respectable.” The Wisconsin Supreme Court, as presently constituted, is not representative of the everyday voter. Hyper-partisan rulings that undermine sacred matters like a woman’s right to choose and equitable district boundaries are not the way. If Wisconsinites want a state that is fair, balanced, and welcoming for all, it is important to err on the side of liberty and justice when casting ballots in this election.