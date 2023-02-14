Although the Wisconsin Supreme Court decisions may seem removed from our day-to-day lives, our lives are impacted by decisions made by our state Supreme Court. The Court may have the final say on critical issues like education funding, access to health care, worker protections, redistricting, neighborhood safety, and the quality of our air and water. That’s why it is necessary that we elect advocates who will protect the rights and freedoms of all Wisconsinites.
By casting an informed vote in the spring elections-- in the primary on February 21 and general election on April 4--, you get a say in making that court work for us. Voting is a way to ensure that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is fair and independent, does its job and represents our communities. But if we don’t vote, we give up this power.
Residents of the Greater Beloit area care about safety and fairness in our state. We care about our children’s futures. We care about our basic rights and freedoms and expect our judges to protect them, along with our state Constitution. We deserve a judiciary that defends our rights and freedoms, and voting is how we make that happen.
For the February 21 primary election, please check what voting locations are open in your community. The City of Beloit has combined polling places, Beloit Historical Society for residents on the west side and Central Christian Church on the east side.