Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow touted their conservative values to Governor Walker when they sought appointment to their judgeships. Justice Rebecca Bradley, who endorses Kelly, explains that the conservative judicial philosophy is to interpret the Founding Father’s original meaning of the Constitution. Thus, it’s little wonder then that women’s abortion rights viewed through the lens and time frame before women had any rights, not even the vote would garner much consideration from conservative judges.
Kelly and Dorow obtained their law degrees from Regent University which when Kelly attended was called the Christian Broadcasting Network School of Law.
A 1995 story about Regent University declared that the secular legal system is analyzed through the prism of the Bible. Its Dean told applicants to the school “We’re here for one purpose, to serve Jesus Christ.” The Regent University's mission is to: “serve as a center of Christian thought and action to provide excellent education through a biblical perspective and global context equipping Christian leaders to change the world.”
In a book authored by Kelly he declared: ”all authority comes not from the U.S. Constitution but from God." Dorow, in her judicial application, assured Gov. Walker that her strong conservative values would guide her rulings as a judge.
Based on their law school training and their conservative philosophy, Dorow and Kelly, are outside the mainstream of legal thought and tradition. Serious questions about their ability to exercise the secular nature of our laws should give voters serious pause.