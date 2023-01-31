Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow touted their conservative values to Governor Walker when they sought appointment to their judgeships. Justice Rebecca Bradley, who endorses Kelly, explains that the conservative judicial philosophy is to interpret the Founding Father’s original meaning of the Constitution. Thus, it’s little wonder then that women’s abortion rights viewed through the lens and time frame before women had any rights, not even the vote would garner much consideration from conservative judges.

Kelly and Dorow obtained their law degrees from Regent University which when Kelly attended was called the Christian Broadcasting Network School of Law.