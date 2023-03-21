The Inflation Reduction Act is an incredible piece of legislation, the largest in my lifetime to have a direct impact on the climate crisis. It is broad in scope - if you live in, or manufacture products in, the United States. Countries around the world, including the UK and Japan, have raised the concern that the legislation is too protectionist; that only the US or countries with a free trade agreement with the US will benefit, at the detriment of worldwide markets.

The problem is that the climate crisis is worldwide and respects no borders. It is time to open the floodgates and cooperate; it is time for all hands on deck.

