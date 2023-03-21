The Inflation Reduction Act is an incredible piece of legislation, the largest in my lifetime to have a direct impact on the climate crisis. It is broad in scope - if you live in, or manufacture products in, the United States. Countries around the world, including the UK and Japan, have raised the concern that the legislation is too protectionist; that only the US or countries with a free trade agreement with the US will benefit, at the detriment of worldwide markets.
The problem is that the climate crisis is worldwide and respects no borders. It is time to open the floodgates and cooperate; it is time for all hands on deck.
It is heartening to hear this week that President Biden and other American lawmakers are meeting with European leaders to discuss how countries outside of the United States can bring tangible benefits to the US goal of net zero emissions (in this case, through the resource of critical minerals needed for batteries), while also benefitting financially themselves. The ultimate goal should be one of mutualism, not exclusivity.
Can other countries sustainably bring resources to bear that are scarce here, and can we reward them for that? Or are we still stuck in an outmoded way of thinking, one that will limit the impact such a broad piece of legislation like the IRA will have, in the pursuit of some 'Made in the USA only' ethos?