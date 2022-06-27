If you attempt to get a response from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about his claims of voter fraud in Wisconsin, you get nothing. If you ask Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu why the Senate has failed to hold confirmation hearings on most of Governor Evers' appointments to departments, boards and committees, nearly 4 years into Evers' term of office.....you are met with silence.
Their silence underlines the plans they have for the 2022 election. Election integrity will be trotted out once again. Party oriented poll workers will question or sow doubt about votes in heavily Democratic urban areas. A zealous GOP attorney will seek to block the vote counts, calling the results into question.
Speaker Vos and Senate Leader LeMahieu will claim the election is tainted by possible election integrity issues and throw the election to the Republican controlled legislature. The GOP legislature will then determine the outcome regardless if any voting irregularities actually occurred.
Should Gov. Evers fail in his re-election bid his appointments heading state departments, boards and committees will be immediately terminated and replaced by Republican appointments as “conveniently” Evers' appointments had never been confirmed by the Senate.
The character of the people you elect determine the character of Democracy in Wisconsin and the quality of our government. With political power comes great responsibility. A Democracy can wither and die when that power is abused and the most important freedom we possess, the freedom to vote, is compromised.