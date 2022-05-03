A common theme this year is for BHMS athletic teams to be left standing on the curb for a ride to away games and meets. Several of these events have needed to be postponed or straight cancelled due to lack of transportation. The “driver shortage” is an easy excuse and one the district has used all year, especially this spring. This was highlighted after a very generous Sun Prairie track coach, Doug Maughan, drove to Beloit in a bus contracted to the SP District, picked up our kids and took them back to Sun Prairie for a dual meet. After this, I reached out to the district and asked how I could help. My contact info was sent to the Durham bus company, who quickly reached out to me with application info. I indicated that I was interested in helping out in emergency situations due to the lack of divers. The contact at Durham indicated that they appreciate me wanting to help but they do NOT have a lack of divers. If there isn’t a lack of drivers then where is the fall down on this? The class of ‘22 has not had a normal spring season since their freshman year. Now the excuse of a “driver shortage” is being used as a culprit for them missing events their senior year. The SDB needs to stop being sorry with apologies and just simply be better. Our kids deserve it.