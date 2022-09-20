Autorama successful thanks to supporters

The Beloit Evening Lions Club would like to thank the members, relatives, and friends of the Coachmen Street Rod Club, Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club, XLR8 Car Club for their time, talents and excellent work in helping to present a successful 46th Annual Beloit Autorama. A big thank you also goes out to the members of the Beloit Noon Lions Club, Beloit Leos Club, for their fine support of the show. This year’s Autorama had 1,006 show cars, 54 vehicles in the car coral, 91 vendor spaces sold and about 5,000 spectators attending on a day that was very hot and humid.

