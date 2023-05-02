This newspaper reported on 19 April that Republican legislators intend to insert provisions of the 2011 Act 10 into the state constitution.
Act 10 states not that workers have a right to bargain, but instead that only certain employers are allowed to bargain with employees. It is an utter travesty that the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to let UW Health voluntarily recognize a nurses union.
Legislators should know that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (a treaty approved by the U.S. Senate in 1992) provides that “Everyone shall have the right to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and join trade unions for the protection of his interests.” It goes on: “No restrictions may be placed on the exercise of this right other than those which are prescribed by law and which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, public order, the protection of public health or morals or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”
A treaty has the force of federal legislation, forming what the U.S. Constitution calls ''the supreme Law of the Land.'' Act 10 severely limits collective bargaining by most public employees, contradicting that treaty. Act 10 is consequently contrary to the U.S. Constitution and should not become part of the Wisconsin Constitution.