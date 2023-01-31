Candidates for the vacant Wisconsin Supreme Court include two conservative “pro-life” judges and two progressive “pro-choice” judges.
It is likely that whichever judge takes the seat; they will be the deciding vote as to whether doctors or politicians are in charge of Wisconsin women’s reproductive rights.
The issue goes beyond unwanted pregnancies due to rape and incest to include pregnancy complications, fetus abnormalcies and incomplete miscarriages. Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law, now in effect, denies the removal of fetal tissue for women experiencing an incomplete miscarriage and in need of immediate medical care. A women carrying an abnormal or damaged fetus is forced to take the pregnancy to delivery under current Wisconsin law.
Judge Jennifer Dorow and Judge Daniel Kelly acknowledge their “pro-life” values give voice to their opposition to abortion as called for in the 1849 Wisconsin law. Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Judge Everett Mitchell see women’s reproductive health as a personal decision between a woman and her doctor; and consequently the lawful right to choose.
Voters will determine if safe and legal abortion will be available to Wisconsin’s women or if these women must leave the state for medical intervention to avoid felony prosecution for themselves and their doctor.