Soon we will be commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. We will recall how New Yorkers and the entire country pulled together. We all need to do our part and unite to effectively deal with COVID and the variants. I will always remember first responders, health professionals, and ordinary people went above and beyond, often giving their lives in service to others. Is it too much to expect people to get vaccinated and follow CDC recommendations?
Let's work together to deal with COVID.
DENNIS MURPHY
Beloit