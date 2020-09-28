What is the broader history of mankind run by men? Try putting it in a word. How about conquest or empire or just war?
We all know the names of the greats, right? There’s Alexander the Great, Ghengis Khan, Napoleon, the Caesars, Pharaohs, Kings, Emperors. Did they do a good job? We’ve glorified them and made countless movies about them; the glory of Rome.
Or, did their leaders send their people into battle for their own glory, greed, and egos to be slaughtered by the millions? And it came with slavery, ethnic cleansing, rape, murder, and destruction. 123 million people were killed in wars in the 20th century. Our nation was not long ago just a group of colonies owned by a king.
It might be a challenge for some to agree. One would have to drop some of the machismo/bias and let the ladies run with it without judging them on their appearance, voices, aggressiveness, and ambition.
There’s not enough historical sampling to see how women in power would do over a longer period but we can see that New Zealand, Germany and Taiwan which are women-led countries have done an excellent job with the COVID crisis. So if we gave the job over to women for the next couple of centuries would they do better? I’m pretty sure they can’t do worse. I’d be okay with it, would you?
