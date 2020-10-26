The Wisconsin Legislature is the laughingstock of the United States of America.
They have done almost nothing to help the people of Wisconsin fight the coronavirus pandemic. They passed a bill early in April, but since then - a period six months in length - they have done nothing substantial or helpful. Even trying to block Governor Tony Evers' work hasn't been their work. They just run to the Supreme Court and tell them, "Do this!"
It is time for the Legislature to stop being obstructionist and absent. It is time for them to start doing their job, which is to pass bills that help the people of Wisconsin. You were elected to do a job. You were chosen by a majority of your constituents to represent them in Madison - gerrymandering or not. Gaveling in a session that the governor asked for and then gaveling out again in less than 30 seconds doesn't count as doing your job. Doing your job means having meaningful, thoughtful conversations and respectful debates about what can be done to help the people of Wisconsin.
If you aren't going to do that, then you can always be replaced. That's what voting is for. If you don't want to do your job, just tell us and we can vote you out of office.
We the people of Wisconsin are tired of being ignored and hurt in so many ways by your lack of action. As Bill Belichick would say, "Do your job!"
James Foss
Janesville