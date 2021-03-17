Many teachers feel stressed and overwhelmed, especially as schools have made the transition to virtual and hybrid models.
School and district leadership are tasked with supporting students and families through this difficult time. Sean Leavy offers creative ideas to better support students and staff in these increasingly anxiety producing times.
We need help with sustainable education strategies to increase achievement, and the training, experience and education of Sean Leavy will provide this. He has a range of experience in policy analysis, educational services and programs designed to help children and adults learn. He is hands-on, presents comprehensive and vital programs to help people reach their full potential.
Sean presents a vision and a plan for us as a district and as individuals to meet our challenges, develop and thrive. He knows us. He is a graduate of Beloit public schools. He has been a student and an educator in Beloit and is now an administrator in another district. He knows education and educational systems.
He will bring a heightened understanding of schools that will increase the capacity of our school board to lead.
DOROTHY J. HARRELL
Beloit