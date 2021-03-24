Sean Leavy and Spencer Anderson are the right picks for this spring’s Beloit School Board race.
After years of turbulence, we finally have a board that has demonstrated an ability to move the district forward. In spite of COVID and iterations of district trauma, this past year has been focused on consistency and calm.
As an incumbent, Spencer has been an advocate for reason and stability. He helped this board bring on a permanent superintendent that is focused on using data to drive academic success and one that has already won the hearts and admiration of much of the district.
Sean Leavy is a homegrown, highly accomplished educator who presents his vision with passion that reverberates with those who know that our district can and must do better than we ever have. He is a team player who knows the nuances of what the Beloit district needs to raise student achievement.
There are some vocal people who want us to believe that public education is not worth the effort. These people forget that when they attack our schools they are really attacking our kids. Here we have two candidates born and raised in Beloit, products of our public schools who are accomplished and inspired to give back to the community and to foster the next generation of high achievers from our community.
Vote Leavy and Anderson on April 6. Vote to continue to invest in our kids.
KURT O. HANDRICH
Beloit