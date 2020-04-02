Maria Delgado has lived in Beloit for 32 years. She is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and her children are products of the Beloit schools as well.
She will bring her leadership skills from her employment to the school board. She has fresh ideas to be utilized at all levels of the district, from choosing a new superintendent, to supporting teachers, and to enhance the atmosphere for student learning. Maria wants to include the voices of the community and teachers as the board once again has the task of choosing a new superintendent.
Dialogue, transparency, accountability and commitment are what she promises to bring to the school board. One of her goals as a member of the board is to cultivate diversity and inclusion in the district. Maria believes in the strength of positivity, an asset for the board and for the community.
Please vote for Maria Delgado to be a fresh start for the School District of Beloit School Board. Go to www.myvote.wi.gov for voting information.
Ruth Kolpack
Beloit
