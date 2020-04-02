I am writing in support of Kevin Leavy for Beloit City Council.
Kevin has a long history of service to the Beloit community serving on the Beloit School Board, Beloit City Council and the Rock County Board of Supervisors. He cares deeply for the citizens of Beloit and listens to members of the community to help resolve problems. Kevin is a proven leader and is able to work with people of varying viewpoints to move Beloit forward.
I have known Kevin for 20 years. He is honest, caring and a hard worker and is passionate about the City of Beloit. Please vote Kevin Leavy for Beloit City Council on April 7.
Tom Clippert
Janesville
