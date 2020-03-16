Many superlatives and descriptors can be used to describe Regina Dunkin. Mrs. Dunkin is trustworthy, dedicated, of high moral character, successful in accomplishing any task, just to name a few.
Regina has an appreciation for the diversity and differences of the socio-economic conditions of people with which she is involved. Regina has a true admiration and love for the success and growth of the Greater Beloit community. She definitely appreciates the accomplishments of her business associates.
During the years that I served on the Merrill Community Center board with Mrs. Dunkin as executive director, she always exemplified competence, and tireless energy in serving people of all ages. Regina understood what was necessary to help facilitate the academic growth and general welfare of school age children. She would often give of her own monies and materials for children, e.g., coats, hats, gloves and underwear, whenever and wherever it was needed.
Regina exemplified excellence in deciding upon and distributing funds for certain purposes and events. She had a unique manner of obtaining funds from other reliable sources when many others couldn't. Regina had a passion for helping people. She never gave up on them even when they had repeated failures. Re-elect Regina.
J.B. Elzy
Beloit
