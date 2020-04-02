I am writing to ask Beloit voters to vote for Regina Dunkin for City Council.
Regina's hard work for and dedication to the Beloit community is legendary and has been well known to Beloiters for many years. She is active on both the state and local levels in public service work.
I cannot think of anyone who would be better suited to continue to serve on the City Council than Regina, and she has my vote.
Eric Nelson
Beloit
