Senator Ron Johnson’s seat is up for reelection in 2022, and although he has not yet stated definitively whether or not he will run again, the signs are beginning to point towards a reelection campaign for Johnson. Young people in Wisconsin can guarantee that he cannot expect to have our support if he does not sign onto S. 1, the For The People Act.
Young Wisconsinites are giving the senator one last chance to step up and show that he cares about representing his constituents, and the majority of people in Wisconsin support the For The People Act. Ending gerrymandering and political corruption should not be a partisan issue, yet the senator is treating it like one. Young people are becoming increasingly disillusioned with both major political parties in the US, yet we are also increasingly supportive of structural democracy reform because we know that the current system in Wisconsin and nationally is not working, especially for our generation. Our planet, our votes, and our future depend on the voices of young people being heard and represented, yet Ron Johnson’s office has not replied to our plentiful calls, emails, and tweets urging him to support S. 1.
While Senator Johnson has remained unresponsive, the field of his potential competitors for the upcoming 2022 elections further demonstrates that if Ron Johnson does not deliver for us now by passing the For The People Act, we can and will replace him in the upcoming 2022 election.
ERIN WRUK
Madison