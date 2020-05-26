Does it strike you as a coincidence that Blue State governors, and Blue City mayors are united in keeping their states/cities shutdown? This is true whether the state is seriously affected by Covid, like New York, or barely affected, like most Wisconsin counties. Could it be that this is less about the public health, and more about foiling Trump’s reelection in November?
Clearly, Democrat Party leadership (not the party’s rank and file) would be content to rule over a smouldering ash heap of an economy – so long as Democrats were ruling. Joblessness, restaurant and salon closings, children out of school – it’s all good, if you can pin it on Trump. Never mind the human suffering. What counts is getting Democrats elected.
Nancy’s $3 trillion dollar 1600-page bill of aid to states (not small business) actually includes a provision to nullify state Voter ID laws! You need an ID for everything else, but let’s skip it for voter identification. Those 200,000+ move-aways and deceased who pad the Wisconsin voter rolls can come in handy at election time! Blue State lawmakers (Washington State and Illinois, among them) are introducing identical bills intended to impede secure elections, like mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. Get connected to a conservative group that tracks legislation at state level. In Illinois, check out ILPAC.org
Jane Carrell
Roscoe
