Casino, all or nothing,
Construction of the Beloit casino will likely begin within the next year, said Lori Curtis Luther, Beloit’s city manager. The casino will be built first, and other parts of the project will be constructed later, said Ryan Greendeer, a spokesman for the tribe.
Like many businesses, casinos have been reeling in the last year from a dramatic drop in visitors during the coronavirus pandemic
Will this “pie in the sky” help our city revenue, especially in this pandemic economy?
Look how little the state has generated from gaming revenues collected from the state’s 11 federally recognized tribes. After five years of steady revenues, the tribal gaming payments that flow into the state’s main fund declined by 81.7% last year, according to recent figures from the state Department of Administration. Tribal gaming revenue going to the state’s general fund totaled just $5.3 million for the 2020 fiscal year ended June 30, down from $29.1 million in 2019.
I personally do not believe the city of Beloit residents will ever see the reality of what’s been promised for the past 20 years.
As much as I disfavor this whole project, I wholeheartedly expect Gov. Evers, City Manager Lori Luther and the complete city council hold the Ho-Chunk tribe to the complete project right from the “get go” rather than the piecemeal as stated by tribal spokesman Greendeer.
It’s all or nothing. Personally, I’d rather see nothing.
ROD GOTTFREDSEN
Beloit