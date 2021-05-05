Katrina Hartwood and the Rock County Health Department!
Your mask mandate order is unconstitutional and must end immediately.
We have and will still exercise our Constitutional right to NOT wear a mask over our face! If you do not believe forcing people to wear a mask is UNCONSTITUTIONAL lawyers can tell you different!
Yet you feed off the people that will go along with it, because, after all, how can one exercise their rights if they don’t know them?
You CANNOT mandate that you wear a mask, and you cannot mandate that private businesses comply.
Therefore, any business that succumbs to this tyranny is doing so at the risk of their own survival. The word boycott comes to mind.
Furthermore, any law enforcement officer or elected official has no business being such if they don’t have knowledge of one’s Constitutional rights!
If one wants to wear a mask that is their choice. But I am ashamed and appalled at anyone who doesn’t respect the rights of those who choose NOT to wear one! If mask wearers are so certain their masks are protecting them, why are they stomping on the rights of those who do not? This “free” country is NOT about Mob Rule!
This has been a year with a massive attack on our right to “breathe” as well as our “free speech!”
We have had enough and will take action civilly.
JAKE STAUFFER
Beloit