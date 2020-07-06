How could you post such an article with such false information, misleading information, from someone who thinks that covid-19 is fake.
She has a clear agenda. I get an op-ed, but one with some factual basis. Not made up statistics and made up fear mongering. You guys should make sure a major issue such as this should be fact checked. Example: Masks do not decrease oxygen levels. It's been studied and proven and shown.
The article I'm speaking of is titled, "Board should reopen Beloit schools normally." I hope you delete this fear mongering agenda pushing garbage from your online publication. I really do. It looks bad.
Stephen Fortin
Beloit
(Publication of material in the Forum does not indicate the Beloit Daily News agrees or disagrees with opinions expressed, or that the newspaper vouches for the accuracy of the writer's claims and opinions. Rather, the Forum is intended to create space where readers can freely express their thoughts. We do exercise discretion and, for example, do not permit racist remarks, hate speech, vulgarities or other out-of-bounds speech. Otherwise, we try to be as accommodating as possible to give readers a voice. -- WRB)