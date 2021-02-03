The Democrats in Congress are casting a dark shadow over the nation with their factless charges and feckless behavior in their vindictive pursuit of an impeachment of former President Trump.
There is no legal or constitutional foundation for impeachment or conviction; e.g. due process was trashed in the House. In addition, it is a worthless waste of taxpayers time and money; not to mention hateful. President Biden's call for “unity” and respecting one another rings hollow, worthless and disingenuous.
Congress would provide a great leadership and healing example to our country if they listened to and reflected on President Lincoln's immortal words: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds ...”
DON HILBIG
Muskego