As a former nurse, I know how important the Hippocratic ethos is to the medical community: “First, do no harm.”
That’s why I’m so concerned that hard working people who pay their health insurance premiums each month continue to receive unexpected medical bills for the care they need, oftentimes from an emergency room visit.
As our nation is still in the middle of the worst public health crisis in a century, the issue of surprise medical billing remains an urgent problem in our healthcare system. In the past two years, one in five insured adults had an unexpected medical bill from an out-of-network provider. Two-thirds of adults are worried about affording these bills for themselves and their family.
To fix this growing problem, insurance companies just want to ask Congress to pass “rate-setting” legislation which would allow them to reimburse doctors at a rate far below the actual cost of care. Rate setting is a one-sided solution that only favors insurance companies.
A far more effective solution is for Congress to solve surprise billing through an independent dispute resolution. This creates a fair and neutral process for a third-party to resolve disputes between insurance companies and healthcare providers. Patients are kept out of the middle and aren’t stuck with unanticipated bills.
During this time of increased demand for medical providers, Congress should follow the example of the Hippocratic oath and pass this legislation that ensures patients can continue to access and afford the best doctors and care.
Kathy Woodworth
Beloit