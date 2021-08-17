Wisconsin lawmakers recently debated a bill that would prevent public schools from teaching students about systemic racism and implicit bias, attempting to stop a “false narrative” that “promotes racist indoctrination”.
This bill prevents our students from being taught that slaves were held in Wisconsin, brought by army officers in territorial days, and to work in the lead mines, where our nickname Badger State originated. This bill prevents our students from being taught the final battle of the Black Hawk War was the massacre of near starving indigenous men, women and children on the shores of the Mississippi River. Students would not be taught about the landmark Dred Scott Decision, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled an enslaved black man who was taken from a slave-holding state to the free state of Illinois and here to the Wisconsin Territory could not sue for his freedom because people of African descent were not citizens of this country. Students would not be taught that the Federal Housing Administration called for deed restrictions on federally insured loans, including many loans right here in Rock County, to prevent the sale, lease or occupation to anyone not wholly of the Caucasian race. Students would not learn that black people in Milwaukee were only allowed to live in one area of the city and that young people marched for 200 consecutive days protesting racial discrimination in housing, helping to pass the federal Fair Housing Act.
Prohibiting curriculum around race is an overall whitewashing of our shared history.
VICKI BROWN
Beloit