My name is Yesenia, I am a 7th grade student at Edison Middle School and am a member of Rock County Fact Group. I am here to share that our FACT group recently met with Senator Janis Ringhand by a zoom meeting.
I was honored to have the chance to actually meet with a senator and to be able to share some of the work we are doing. I thought a senator wouldn’t have time to listen to me as a youth, but she was very respectful and interested in the work we are doing.
During the meeting we talked and shared some facts about tobacco and vaping use and some of the factivisms that we do to spread awareness on the dangers of tobacco and vaping use.
I am involved in Fact because I really believe that if I can help in a way to try to put an end to smoking I would be honored to be a part of that. Also being able to meet a senator and being able to share our work is definitely a perk to belonging to FACT. For more information how to get involved with the statewide youth tobacco prevention movement go to factmovement.org.
Yesenia Yazmin Lopez
Janesville
