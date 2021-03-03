‘Help to remember
Persian Gulf War’
Sunday February 28, marked the 30-year anniversary of the end of the Gulf War, which produced a breathtakingly swift ejection of Saddam Hussein’s forces from Kuwait.
Declaring that Hussein’s August 2, 1990 occupation of Kuwait “will not stand,” President George H. W. Bush organized a unified international response of 39 nations.
Desert Shield began on August 7, 1990 to protect Saudi Arabia from Hussein’s forces. After diplomatic efforts to force Hussein’s retreat from Kuwait were exhausted, the offensive campaign entitled Desert Storm began on January 16, 1991.
Demonstrating American technological superiority, Desert Storm was initially a precision air campaign leading up to the ground invasion by Allied forces beginning February 23, 1991. Within 100 hours, Kuwait had been liberated on February 28, 1991.
The brief duration of the war combined with relatively few American casualties has contributed to a kind of benign neglect of the war. However, hundreds of American soldiers died in the conflict, and they must be remembered.
For nearly a decade efforts have been underway to create a monument on the Washington Mall with the goal to break ground this Memorial Day 2021.
However, $40 million must be raised beforehand. The nation of Kuwait has generously offered $10 million towards the monument, but even with that only half the needed funds have been raised.
This is an opportunity for Americans to join hands to honor our lost and remember what unified people can accomplish together. For more see: ndswm.org.
Tim Johnson
Beloit